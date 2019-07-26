Balala willing to discuss Taita wildlife proceeds

Tourism CS Najib Balala has said he is ready to negotiate with Taita Taveta leaders over how the county can benefit from wildlife in its twin parks.

County leaders have protested that residents have nothing to show for hosting wildlife paradise.

“I’m willing to engage the leaders as Tsavo is a national park that belongs to the Kenyan people," Balala said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Governor Granton Samboja’s political adviser Mwandawiro Mghanga hit out at the CS, insisting that residents must get a share from the wildlife.

Mghanga accused Balala of “trivialising real issues”.

“We suffer human-wildlife conflict and have lost many lives. The county is food insecure as a result of invasion from wildlife yet residents have nothing to show for hosting them," Mghanga said.

Samboja has been vocal that residents must benefit from park proceeds.

Balala opposes the move, saying the county lacks the capacity and resources to run the park if it is converted to a game reserve.

"The cost of running Kenya Wildlife Service is Sh8 billion while the revenue collected is Sh4 billion. This means the extra Sh4 billion comes from the Treasury. No single county has the capacity to manage that," he said.

Balala says handing over the expansive twin parks to the county would threaten conservancy.

"We are saddened by Samboja's move to go to court. He should have consulted other parties to understand the best way forward," Balala said.

The county boss moved to the High Court to compel the state to share revenue collected from Tsavo East and West national parks, which he wants converted to a game reserve.

On Wednesday the CS calling for engagement with the county leadership.

KWS has paid Sh35.6 million as compensation for only 10 deaths out of 23 reported between 2014 and 2016 in Taita Taveta.

The Wildlife Conservation and Management Act 2013 awards Sh5 million for loss of life while injury attracts Sh3 million.

Permanent disability attracts Sh3 million compensation.

Any other injury attracts a maximum of Sh2 million depending on its extent.

Over 1,500 cases are pending for compensation in Taita Taveta.

There is also a problem on how the revenue would be divided among the counties bordering Tsavo if the park is converted into a game reserve.

Apart from Taita Taveta, Tsavo also borders Kitui, Makueni, Kilifi, Kwale, Tana River and Kajiado counties. Almost all the seven counties have asked for a cut from the park.

(Edited by V. Graham)