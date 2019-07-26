Close

ON 843 ACRES

Agricultural park to be set up in Busia

Chinese will invest Sh30 billion in the first phase and Sh200 billion in the second in Matayos

In Summary

• Park will commercialize farming and processing of cassava and other crops.

• Facility will have capacity to process 2,000 tonnes of raw cassava per day.

by JANE CHEROTICH Correspondent, Busia
News
26 July 2019 - 00:00
Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong meets Chinese investors in Matayos on Wednesday, July 24, 2019
INVESTMENT: Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong meets Chinese investors in Matayos on Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Image: JANE CHEROTICH

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong has given a nod to the establishment of a modern agricultural park in the county.

The park will commercialize the farming and processing of cassava and other crops in Western Kenya and Eastern Uganda.

The governor gave the green light when he met a consortium of Chinese investors  led by regional chairman  William Zhou.

They are ready to pump in Sh30 billion in the first phase and Sh200 billion in the second phase to establish the facility on the 843-acre Nasewa  Farm in Matayos subcounty.

Ojaamong lauded human rights activist Okiya Omtatah for having the land revert to the government, adding that it will be co-owned by the county government and national government.

“The establishment of the industrial  park at the Nasewa Nucleus Estate will be in line with  two of the Big Four agenda of  manufacturing and food security. It will create employment  for unemployed youths  in the count,” he said.

The industrial park will comprise of nucleus and out grower cassava production farms and factories to produce dry cassava, chips, cassava flour, cassava starch, animal feeds, ethanol, organic fertilizer and paper pulp.

The facility will have the capacity to process 2,000 tonnes of raw cassava per day.

The Chinese consortium will be seeking the development of 250,000 acres under cassava in Busia, Bungoma, Kakamega counties and Eastern Uganda. Initially, the company will be buying fresh cassava, drying it and transporting the consignment to China.

MORE:

Agricultural data centre to start work in July

The data platform will incorporate sensor technology and real time data collection.
Business
3 months ago

Fewer youths enrolling in agricultural courses

Decline blamed on fewer students qualifying for the course, not lack of interest
News
2 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by JANE CHEROTICH Correspondent, Busia
News
26 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Corridors of Power
    19h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Ruto to Uhuru: I am a self-made man
    1mo ago Corridors of Power

  3. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    2mo ago Africa

  4. Tunisian president dies aged 92
    10h ago Africa

  5. No jobs, no problem for innovative graduates
    18h ago Big Read

Latest Videos