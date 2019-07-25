Raila wants cost of energy slashed to woo investors

ODM party leader Raila Odinga has said the current price of energy in the country does not inspire investors.

Raila who was speaking at the launch of Bidco plant in Kiambu, officiated by President Uhuru and his deputy said energy abundance attracts more investors.

"Energy is very important in attracting investors in the field of industry. investors will come where there is abundance of energy," He said.

Raila said the current cost of power in the country does not inspire confidence to investors.

He said Bidco will create more jobs to youths.

ODM leader also said SGR project has improved importation due to easier transportation of imported goods.

He said the country has united and things have changed since handshake with the President.

Raila recalled the time when him and his party asked Kenyans to resist Bidco products during political period before handshake.

He said he is committed to work towards uniting the country.