Orengo defends Uhuru over graft purge, says he has no friends or enemies

Siaya Senator James Orengo has said that President Uhuru Kenyatta is ready to fight his closest political ally, brother or sister if they steal from Kenyans.

Orengo told KTN on Thursday that Uhuru has come to the realisation that he has no friends or enemies and he is determined to fight grand corruption.

"He has an attitude that he has no friends or enemies. One time he said if it is me walk to DCI and record the statement,"he said.

Orengo said that initially he was disatisfied with Uhuru's war on grand graft that targ

He said the replacement of Rotich as the treasury CS is an indication that the head of state is determined to fight grand corruption that involves senior government officials.

"Treasury is the nerve centre in any activity that takes place in a nation.Rotich seats in cabinet meetings in order of priority.Uhuru's move to fire him shows he is serious in fighting corruption ,"Orengo said.

Uhuru on Wednesday fired Henry Rotich and named Ukur Yattani acting National Treasury Cabinet Secretary.

Yatanni is a former lawmaker who served as ambassador to Austria and Marsabit governor before his appointment to the Cabinet last year. He holds a degree in economics and sociology.

Uhuru's appointment was in line with his declaration during the State of the Nation address in April.

Addressing Parliament, Uhuru said that all government officers will cease holding office once they are charged in court.

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji, ordered the arrest of Treasury Cs Rotich who was charged in court with corruption-related offences.

Rotich was charged with more than 10 financial crimes, including fraud, abuse of office and receiving bribes.

He dismissed the claims.

Rotich on Tuesday replied "not true" when the charges were read out to him by high court judge Jessie Lessit .

Rotich, who was released on a surety of Sh15 million, is one of 26 people facing charges related to the project. He is due to return to court on August 8.

President Kenyatta also replaced the Finance ministry’s number-two official, Kamau Thugge, who was charged alongside Rotich and also pleaded not guilty.

He named Planning PS Julius Muia to take over from Thugge as National Treasury Principal Secretary.

Torome Saitoti, who has been PS for Defence, was appointed to succeed Muia. Immigration PS Gordon Kihalangwa was moved to the Defence ministry in the same capacity.