Man denies stealing girl, 2, from former lover

A businessman has been charged with child theft after allegedly stealing a two-year-old girl from his ex-wife after a bitter separation.

Julius Nyagetha, 32, was arraigned at Makadara law courts after he was arrested on suspicion that he stole the girl from Jackline Timanoi in exchange of his two-month-old son.

Nyagetha allegedly committed the offence on May 15 at Mukuru Kwa Reuben slums in Nairobi.

Timanoi had allegedly entered the marriage with the girl and together, they sired the boy.

According to the police report, they had been cohabiting for one year.

Timanoi got pregnant and gave birth to the boy before separation.

Police stated that the two got separated after Nyagetha became an alcoholic, abusive and violent and allegedly always assaulted his wife physically even when her delivery was almost due.

When she left him, the accused begged her to return to him after seeking forgiveness, police records state.

He had allegedly promised to change claiming he was lonely.

Timanoi went back to him.

After delivering her second child months later, the accused reportedly went back to his abusive ways.

Timanoi then sought refuge with one of her relatives, but since the accused knew the place, he allegedly sneaked into the compound and took the child while she was playing with others.

The matter was reported to police who launched an investigation leading to his arrest.

Nyagetha told police he wanted his biological son in exchange for the girl. He took her to his rural home in Kisii.

He, however, denied charges before chief magistrate Heston Nyaga and he was granted a cash bail of Sh100,000.

The case will be heard on September 15.

