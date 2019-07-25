Close

INFOTRACK POLL

Majority support new currency notes - Infotrak poll

In Summary

•Kenyans  say CBK decision will bolster President Uhuru Kenyatta's war on corruption

by LYNDSAY NYAWIRA
News
25 July 2019 - 18:24
The new look Kenyan currency notes.
The new look Kenyan currency notes.
Image: ENOS TECHE

The mjority of Kenyans believe the country’s new  currency notes will help fight corruption.

In an Infotrack  survey released on Thursday , 63 per cent of respondents interviewed support the October 31 deadline for phasing out of the old notes in favor of new ones unveiled on June 1.

When their opinions were sought on why they support the move to have new currency notes,49 per cent said corruption money will be banked and put back in circulation,13 per cent said its in line with the constitution and 10 per cent like the look of new bank notes.

 

The size of the new notes , and  the features of the new notes  scored nine and seven  per cent respectively .

"The new ban notes will be harder to forge because of the new security features,"the survey says.

In the report,Nairobi leads at 70 per cent in accepting the introduction of new notes ,Central follows with 66 per cent support,Riftvalley 61 per cent,North Eastern 60 percent .

Nyanza had the least numbers of respondents who support the new currency at 53 percent.

52 percent have faulted the design of the new notes which they term as unimpressive

Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Njoroge on Tuesday said Kenyans will this week start withdrawing new generation currency from automated teller machines (ATMs) across the country, adding that ATMs have been reconfigured to dispense the new bank notes.

“People will largely get their salaries in new bank notes this month. We are starting to feed the ATMs with new currency banknotes as we wean them of old generational currency,” Njoroge told the Public Investments Committee (PIC).

