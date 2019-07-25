Keep off varsity politics, students tell politicians

Varsity leaders across the country have warned politicians against trying to insert themselves into campus politics, telling them to mind their own business.

They cited their statement on Wednesday to Nairobi businesswoman and Kenya University Students’ Organisation patron Agnes Kagure and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi.

“Former student leaders are trying to win their legitimacy. Mudavadi should keep off from university politics. We demand the state of the youth be recognised,” University of Nairobi Students Association chairperson Ann Mwangi said.

She commented after Mudavadi attended an inauguration ceremony for the newly elected Kuso leadership last week in Nairobi. He challenged students to take up leadership roles and help change the destiny of the country.

"It is your time to make the best of it. You determine the leaders you want and the destiny of this country," the ANC leader said.

In the press briefing in Nairobi, the leaders said some members from the Kuso community are pretending to be university leaders.

Student leaders threatened not to let the census be conducted in universities if the state does not start employing youths. They accused the government of neglect.

"The reason youths are not employed is the poor state of the country's economy. The state should take this matter seriously to make life easier so the youth can survive. We are going through a lot," university sports welfare Felix Nyamai said.

Graduates and diploma holders absorbed as interns will be entitled to a monthly stipend of Sh25,000 while unemployed youth will get a monthly hardship allowance of Sh3,000 if a proposal to amend the Employment Act and Social assistance Act is approved by the House.

