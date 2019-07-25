Cops trap policeman who extorted Ex-CS Rotich's driver after dams arrest

Two policemen are being investigated for allegedly extorting Sh200,000 from former Treasury CS Henry Rotich's driver.

Mohammed Kiptirim Cheboi reported the matter to the KICC police station, saying that he was arrested on Tuesday at Treasury buildings by two people purporting to be policemen investigating the Arror and Kimwarer dams case involving Rotich.

He said they demanded Sh300,000 for him to secure his release.

Cheboi said he was released after raising Sh200,000.

He said the same officers went to Treasury buildings on Wednesday and arrested Cheboi's friend and businessman Peter Oyaro and demanded Sh100,000 on forgery allegations.

They allegedly assaulted him and later escorted him to a place near Kamukunji police station and waited for the money to be delivered.

Officers, accompanied by Cheboi, proceeded to Muthurwa where they laid an ambush and arrested one of the officers - Daniel Rioba.

The other officer - Oliver Tambo - escaped and Oyaro was rescued.

Both officers are attached to Kamukunji police station.

The case is under investigation.

DCI has asked Kenyans to be aware of police officers who might be seeking to robe them.

He said the public should always insist on being shown certificate of appointment from police officers from the DCI office.

Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji demanded for the arrest of 28 officials for being linked to Kimwarer and Arror dams scandal.

Haji said on Monday that senior government officials flouted procurement rules and committed illegalities in the Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal.

Rotich and his PS Kamau Thugge were among 11 officials who were arraigned and released on bail.