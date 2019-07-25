[PHOTOS] Chaos as police teargas anti-Kenya Power protesters

Kenyans protesting against Kenya Power in the CBD were on Thursday teargassed.

The group, carrying ‘Switch off KPLC’ banners marched to Uhuru Park as they demonstrated against what they termed theft by the power firm.

They said they want energy cartels arrested to make room for affordable, accessible and sustainable electricity for every single Kenyan.

The Switch off KPLC group first encountered the police as they made their way from Nyayo House towards City Hall where teargas was used to disperse them.

They sought refuge at various shops in the CBD but after a few minutes continued with the protest as they made their way towards the Supreme Court.

Another scuffle occurred when one of the group leaders, Bradely Ouna, was arrested outside the Supreme Court’s main gate by plain clothes police.

However, he was released after the intervention of Central Police Station OCS.

"We must stop impunity and corrupt officials at Kenya Power must go. We are here to protest because there is theft happening at the Kenya Power , they are giving us additional bills ," he said.

"Today we are pleading with President Uhuru Kenyatta to make sure he raids Kenya Power and make sure that money stolen from us is returned. We want to tell the President that corruption and theft is not only at the Treasury bust also at Kenya Power."

They accused the police of using excessive force on them yet the group claimed they had given them a notification on their planned protest.

"We have a right to hold peaceful demonstrations and I don’t see why the police had to use teargas on us, yet we are not interrupting any business," a protester said.