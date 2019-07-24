Close

Rotich out, Yatani appointed acting Treasury CS

• Julius Monzi Muia is appointed as the Principal Secretary for the National Treasury.

by CLAIRE MUNDE Digital Sub-editor
24 July 2019 - 14:57
Labour CS Ukur Yattani has been appointed Treasury CS in an acting capacity.

A statement sent by State House said the appointment will ensure smooth operations and continuity at the National Treasury and in line Ministries following the Court Order affecting CS Henry Rotich and the PS  Kamau Thugge.

Julius Monzi Muia has been appointed as the Principal Secretary for the National Treasury. He was the PS for Planning.

 

Torome Saitoti has been appointed as the Principal Secretary for the State Department of Planning.

Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Gordon Kihalangwa has been appointed as the Principal Secretary for the Ministry of Defence.

Rotich and Thugge were among 28 individuals implicated in the Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal.

The two were charged at the Milimani law courts on Tuesday.

They are accused of consipracy to defraud government, failing to comply with procurement law and irregular procurement of insurance policy through single sourcing.

They pleaded not guilty and were released on Sh15 million bail each.

Justice Douglas Ogoti ordered them to surrender their passports and they were barred from accessing their offices.

by CLAIRE MUNDE Digital Sub-editor
24 July 2019 - 14:57

