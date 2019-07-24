Slaughtered donkeys cost Kenya Sh28 billion

In the last three years, Kenya lost Sh28.3 billion in revenue due to the slaughter of donkeys that would have been used for income generation.

A survey showed the revenue would have been collected assuming the 75,494 donkeys slaughtered were working.

“These donkeys would otherwise have been used to generate a mean monthly income of Sh11,390. This shows the income foregone was valued at Sh28.3 billion during the reference period of April 2016 – December 2019," the report shows.

The survey released yesterday was conducted in Turkana, Nakuru, Machakos, Baringo, Narok, Kajiado and Kirinyaga counties.

It was carried out by the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation and Brooke East Africa team.

During the same period, the gross revenue from the export of donkey meat and skin was Sh1.82 billion.

“A comparison of the income foregone by donkey owners and users was 15 times more than the gross revenue generated from donkey slaughter for export,” the survey read.

Animal welfare experts yesterday called for a ban on the export of donkey skins and associated products from Kenya.

Led by Fred Ochieng, CEO Brooke East Africa, experts and donkey owners yesterday called for a crackdown on cross border smuggling of donkeys into Kenya for their skins.

Brooke is an international animal welfare charity in East Africa.

Ochieng said donkey skin trade is driven by high demand for skins in China.