Atwoli asks DCI and DPP to arrest more corrupt officials

Cotu boss Francis Atwoli has called on anti-corruption agencies to arrest more corrupt officials.

Speaking to the Star yesterday, Atwoli said its time for corrupt government officials to reap what they sowed.

"The president, the DCI and the DPP are doing a good job and I am happy that corrupt officials in this country are being brought to book," he said.

Atwoli also said the DCI and the DPP should also arrest cartels working in parastatals, citing the NCPB and oil and sugar companies.

"The managers who have brought down big companies such as Mumias Sugar, Nzoia Sugar, Chemelil and Sony should be prosecuted," Atwoli.

"We cannot be investing in our companies, then top managers siphon the money. Residents in those areas who used to depend on sugar farming as a source of their livelihood are now very poor. Where is humanity? "he posed.

Atwoli wants the state to also investigate the oil companies that are often increasing their prices.

He said the "abnormal" price increase in oil products is not fair to the mwananchi.

The arrest of top State officials including CS Rotich over the multi-billion shilling Kimwarer and Arror dams’ scandal was a result of an elaborate probe that saw Kenya enlist the help of Italy, UK and Dubai.

Rotich presented himself to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations hours after Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji ordered his arrest.

Also arrested were Treasury Permanent Secretary Kamau Thugge and other senior government officials, some of whom were charged on Tuesday.

This follows a nine-month probe into the stalled Sh65 billion dams that were to be constructed in Elgeyo Marakwet.