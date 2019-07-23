Taita Taveta cannot manage Tsavo parks, says Balala

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala has asked Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja to drop his push to have Tsavo National Park converted to a game reserve.

He said running the park is too expensive for the county and handing over the expansive twin park to the county is a threat to the conservancy.

Balala was reacting after Samboja moved to the High Court to compel the state to share revenue collected from Tsavo East and West national parks and their subsequent conversion to a game reserve.

"We are saddened by Samboja's move to go to court. He should have consulted other parties to understand the best way forward," Balala said.

The CS said wildlife management would require more resources. "The cost of running Kenya Wildlife Service is Sh8 billion while the revenue collected is Sh4 billion. This means the extra Sh4 billion comes from the Treasury. No single county has the capacity to manage that."

Samboja says Taita Taveta community does not receive benefits from wildlife despite the two parks occupying 62 per cent of the total county landmass.

The governor wants the county government to be allowed to start collecting revenue from the parks.

He said residents have continually suffered from the conflict despite the government earning billions from wildlife.

Most parts of the county have experienced perennial human-wildlife conflict resulting in deaths, destruction of property and injuries.