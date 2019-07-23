Itumbi charged with intent to cause anxiety

State House Digital Communications Director Dennis Itumbi was yesterday charged in relation to the Deputy President's fake assassination letter.

Itumbi appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot and denied three counts related to the fake assassination letter he allegedly authored.

The Director of Public Prosecutions gave a go-ahead for the prosecution to charge Itumbi who was released on bail last week.

He was also ordered to report at the DCI every two days as he awaited to know whether he would be charged.

It is alleged that on June 20 this year at an unknown place within the Republic of Kenya, he made a letter dated the same day purporting it to be a genuine document made by a Cabinet Secretary a fact he knew to be false.

He was also charged with publishing a false statement with the intent to cause anxiety to the general public.

Police also claimed he reprogramed his Samsung Note 9 saying he intentionally, not being a manufacturer of the mobile phone, interfered with the operation of the mobile phone.