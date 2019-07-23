Inferno razes Kitui county finance offices

A fire yesterday morning burnt down the Kitui county Finance Department registry.

The fire destroyed valuable financial transaction vouchers and property worth millions.

The affected offices are; finance department registry, the economic planning directorate, and the county statistics office.

Nothing was salvaged in the 2 am inferno that was eventually put out at 9 am.

Kitui County commissioner John Ogembo expressed concern that the County fire engine could not have saved the situation because it has mechanical defects.

Only ordinary water tankers were used to deliver water to put out the fire.

MCAs Jane Mutua of Kauwi ward and James Munuve of Kanziku ward said they suspected foul play.

They said it was telling that the fire broke out when the Ngilu had traveled abroad and her finance executive Mary Nguli was said to be on leave.

The MCAs said it was a move to hide evidence following questionable expenditure the county had flagged.

“We are wondering why this fire happened soon after the assembly raised issues with some expenditure and called the EACC to probe some suspect spending,” said Mutua.

Munuve called on the DCI to investigate because he suspected arson by a person who was out to cover up fraudulent payments by the County.

Soon after he inspected the scene on Monday, Kitui Deputy Governor Wathe Nzau cautioned against speculation.

"We urge our staff and all citizens to remain calm and not to speculate as investigating agencies get to the bottom of this," Nzau said.

He added the DCI had secured the scene and called for quick investigations into the cause of the fire.

It was the second time a fire had burnt Kitui County officers during the reign of Governor Charity Ngilu.

In February last year, a night fire broke out at the former Tourist Hotel building destroying property worth millions.

Environment and Natural Resources, Tourism and Culture and Education and Youth Affairs offices were affected.

