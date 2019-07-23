Firm in Kidero case didn't pay Sh469m in tax – KRA

A local firm facing fraud charges alongside former Nairobi Governor Evan's Kidero never paid taxes totalling to Sh469 million for a period of six years.

Kennedy Wakoli, an assistant manager at Kenya Revenue Authority, told the court that Lodwar Wholesalers Limited did not pay self-assessment returns for 2014 to 2016. The company’s director had also not filed returns for 2010 to 2014.

Lodwar Wholesalers is one of the companies charged in relation to the Sh213 million graft case.

It is alleged that Kidero and nine others conspired to commit fraud, leading to the loss of Sh213,327,300 at the county government between January 16, 2014, and January 25, 2016. They allegedly authorised payments to Ngurumani and Lodwar Wholesalers for services not rendered

Wakoli explained to the court that he was on August 2016 tasked with investigating Lodwar Wholesalers after the anti-corruption commission wrote a letter requesting tax assessment and collection of the firm.

Investigations showed that on income tax Company, Lodwar had not paid self-assessment returns for the years 2014 to 2016.

He said they proceeded to issue demand for taxes totalling Sh469 million for September 2011 to 2017. Lodwar objected to the demand on November 6, 2017, on grounds they taxed non-vatable items.

The witness told anti-corruption magistrate Douglas Ogoti that Lodwar Wholesalers attempted to settle the tax issue and a process of alternative dispute resolution commenced.