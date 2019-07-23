Ex-KRA boss Njiraini among 11 shortlisted for NLC top job

The immediate former Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) director general John Njiraini is among 11 candidates shortlisted for the position of chairperson of the National Land Commission (NLC).

The fell vacant after Muhammad Swazuri’s term ended in February after serving the commission for six years since 2013.

An interview timetable for the position seen by The Star shows Njiraini will be screened for the slot on July 29 AT 3.30 pm.

Others who have been shortlisted for the chairperson position include former Nyeri MP Esther Murugi, lawyers Gerishom Otachi and Paul Musili, Mwenda Makathimo, Robert Kilimo, Humphrey Njuguna, Naomi Wagereka, Tiyah Galgalo, and Hussein Farah.

Njiraini is being shortlisted for the position just a month after exiting the tax agency where he served for a total six years in two terms of three years each.

He got an extension in 2017 after agreeing to forfeit his leave days, sparking public uproar.

James Githii Mburu was appointed to replace him in June.

In a gazette notice dated June 6, Treasury CS Henry Rotich confirmed the appointment of Githii for a three-year period effective July 1, 2019.

The Selection Panel’s chairperson Priscilla Nyokabi stated that interviews for those shortlisted are set to commence on Monday next week.

“The selection panel would like to confirm that the shortlisted candidates will be interviewed at the Public Service Commission, off Harambee Avenue Nairobi on the date and time indicated above. The candidates should be at the venue at least thirty minutes before the starting time,” she stated.

The interviews for 50 candidates shortlisted for the position of Member of the Commission are also expected to commence Tuesday next week.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) received 117 applicants for the position of Chairperson and 940 for the eight commissioner slots.