Cabinet reshuffle looms after high profile arrests

A mini-cabinet reshuffle is imminent following the arrest and prosecution of top government officials among them National Treasury CS Henry Rotich.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to name one of his most trusted cabinet secretaries to assume Rotich's office in an acting capacity.

Uhuru is also expected to appoint a National Treasury acting Principal Secretary to avoid any vacuum at the critical ministry after Kamau Thugge was also arrested yesterday.

The two top treasury officials are among 26 government officers set to be charged over the Arror and Kamwerer dams scandal whose impact has shaken the Jubilee administration.

The President will pick an acting Treasury CS from within his cabinet as the process of appointing a new cabinet secretary would take long.

Such an officer must be approved by Parliament.

To replace Rotich, there is speculation Uhuru might either settle on East African Community CS Adan Mohamed, his Infrastructure counterpart James Macharia or Treasury Chief Administrative Secretary Nelson Gaichuhie.

Either former Investments secretary and now Infrastructure PS Esther Koimett or Planning PS Julius Muia is tipped to take over from Thugge as the accounting officer of the National Treasury in an acting capacity.