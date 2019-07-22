Close

Three Kenyan fishermen arrested, boats seized

One engine was taken to Lolwe Island in Uganda while the other one has not been located.

In Summary

• Three Kenyan fishermen from Nyandiwa beach in Suba South constituency have been arrested by Ugandan authorities in Lake Victoria over alleged trespass.

by BY ROBERT OMOLLO
News
22 July 2019 - 00:00
Fishermen going about their activities in lake Victoria. Photo/ file
Fishermen going about their activities in lake Victoria. Photo/ file

Three Kenyan fishermen from Nyandiwa beach in Suba South were yesterday arrested  by Ugandan authorities in Lake Victoria over alleged trespass.

They pleas for leniency fell on deaf ears.  They were taken to Hama Island in Uganda where they were detained.

Suba South subcounty Beach Management Unit chairman William Onditi said the security personnel confiscated two boat engines and fishing gear.

Onditi who spoke to journalists said Uganda authorities also confiscated two boat engines worth more than Sh400,000 from fishermen at Sare Beach. 

One engine was taken to Lolwe Island in Uganda while the other one has not been located. Onditi told the state to intervene so that the fishermen are freed. 

Onditi decried frequent harassment of Kenyan fishermen in Lake Victoria by Ugandan and Tanzanian authorities.

“Harassment of Kenyan fishermen has become rampant in the Lake Victoria. We appeal for urgent intervention by the Kenyan government for a long term solution into this problem,” Onditi said.

Suba South subcounty police commander Richard Cheruiyot said he was making efforts to get details of the fishermen who were arrested.

 

“The person who notified us about the incident did not give enough details  I am going to Nyandiwa to seek more information about the incident,” Cheruiyot said.

MORE:

Kenya fishermen arrested in Uganda to be released

The fishermen were arrested by security personnel from Uganda who was patrolling the lake
News
1 month ago

24 Kenyan fishermen released by Ugandan officers

Ordered to pay Sh240,000 to get back their eight boats detained in neighbouring country
Counties
1 month ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by BY ROBERT OMOLLO
News
22 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    17h ago Corridors of Power

  2. The ruthless gold mercenaries who run Sudan
    1d ago Africa

  3. Britain chancellor to quit if Boris Johnson becomes PM
    11h ago World

  4. Tanzania to buy new Airbus, De Havilland planes
    1d ago Africa

  5. Could this Kenyan give the world HIV cure?
    3d ago Big Read

Latest Videos