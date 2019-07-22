Three Kenyan fishermen arrested, boats seized

Three Kenyan fishermen from Nyandiwa beach in Suba South were yesterday arrested by Ugandan authorities in Lake Victoria over alleged trespass.

They pleas for leniency fell on deaf ears. They were taken to Hama Island in Uganda where they were detained.

Suba South subcounty Beach Management Unit chairman William Onditi said the security personnel confiscated two boat engines and fishing gear.

Onditi who spoke to journalists said Uganda authorities also confiscated two boat engines worth more than Sh400,000 from fishermen at Sare Beach.

One engine was taken to Lolwe Island in Uganda while the other one has not been located. Onditi told the state to intervene so that the fishermen are freed.

Onditi decried frequent harassment of Kenyan fishermen in Lake Victoria by Ugandan and Tanzanian authorities.

“Harassment of Kenyan fishermen has become rampant in the Lake Victoria. We appeal for urgent intervention by the Kenyan government for a long term solution into this problem,” Onditi said.

Suba South subcounty police commander Richard Cheruiyot said he was making efforts to get details of the fishermen who were arrested.

“The person who notified us about the incident did not give enough details I am going to Nyandiwa to seek more information about the incident,” Cheruiyot said.