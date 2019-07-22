Police detain 12 Saba Saba rally organisers

Twelve members of various civil society groups that organised the Kamukunji Saba Saba rally were on Saturday arrested by Police and detained at Huruma Police Station.

The first three members to be arrested were on their way to a meeting to review the Saba Saba forum and craft a way forward at the New Mathare Community School.

Nine others were arrested and detained at the same station when they visited to organise for the release of their colleagues on Sunday.

“The cops have not told us why they are holding the human rights defenders without charges or booking them in the OB. We have made it clear that we want an unconditional release of our members and officials,” the groups' spokesperson Njoki Gachanja told the media.

Gachanja spoke at Huruma police station where the groups had gathered to demand the release of the detainees.

They were joined by families and friends who camped outside the station.

Those in custody include Wilfred Olal, Faith Kasina, Edwin Odhiambo, Amal Adhiambo, Calvin Shikuku, Davis Lichuma and Gacheke Gachihi.

Others are Kennedy Chindi, Leila Umar, Esther Wambui, Rose Atieno and Timothy Sindiga who belong to different civil society groups.

“We are worried about the rising trend of criminalising human rights defenders' work, especially after the Saba Saba March For Our Lives on July 7,” National Coalition of Human Rights Defenders director Kamau Ngugi said.

Ngugi said they will go to Makadara law courts today to continue the pursuit of justice for the human rights defenders.

The activists said the arrests and detentions were meant to frustrate their activities in the country.

“Our police officers are not ready to be reminded of what the law says. They are usually provoked when you quote the law,” Gachanja said.

The group's coordinator Habib Omar asked the security agents to "stop criminalising human rights defenders" and ensure they enjoy a safe operating environment to aid their course for a free and just society.

“We know they are being used and they should wake up. We are working for friends, Kenyans and other even their families who want to live freely,” Omar said.

