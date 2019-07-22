One dead, three under care due to Severe Acute Respiratory Illness - Ministry report

There is no case of Avian flu (type A/H1N1) or Swine flu (type A/H3N2v) in Kenya, a Health Ministry report has shown.

Avian influenza, also known as bird flu, is a viral infection that can infect not only birds, but also humans and other animals.

Swine flu on the other hand is a respiratory disease caused by influenza viruses that infect the respiratory tract of pigs and result in a barking cough, decreased appetite, nasal secretions, and listless behavior; the virus can be transmitted to humans.

The report released by the ministry on Monday showed the four cases reported in Nairobi county are as a result of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) caused by influenza virus (type A/H3N2).

The ministry had launched investigations after it was reported that one person had died of a suspected swine flu infection at MP Shah hospital.

“One patient regrettably succumbed to the illness on Friday. We would like to sincerely condole with the family of the deceased,” the report says.

The other three patients are responding very well to treatment, with one of them being treated as an outpatient due to the mild symptoms, the report says.

The Ministry has since dispatched a rapid response team to undertake field investigation into the issue.

“Samples from suspected cases analyzed at the National Public Health Laboratories confirmed the influenza A flu,” it said.

Data from Influenza surveillance over the last 10 years in Kenya shows that the influenza viruses circulate throughout the year with peaks being from February to April and June to November.

“What we are witnessing currently is the heightened circulation of influenza flu viruses in Kenya.”

Those cases presenting with signs and symptoms of the disease are currently being managed appropriately.

In addition, the county health management teams and the Division of Disease Surveillance and Response from the ministry are undertaking contact tracing for suspected cases among contacts of the affected.

The Ministry is also monitoring the stock levels of the medicine for treatment (Tamiflu) across the country.

The public has been advised to seek treatment at the nearest health facility should they experience cold-like symptoms with abrupt/sudden onset of sore throat, fever, headache, muscle-aches and chest discomfort/congestion and cough.

The sick are being advised to limit contact with others as much as possible to stop spreading the flu germs to others.

Other measures include covering the nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, throwing the tissue in the dust-bin after you use it, washing hands often with soap and water, cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs like the flu, drinking a plenty of warm fluids and keeping warm.

The World Health Organisation says humans can be infected with avian, swine and other zoonotic influenza viruses, such as avian influenza virus subtypes A(H5N1), A(H7N9), and A(H9N2) and swine influenza virus subtypes A(H1N1), A(H1N2) and A(H3N2).

Human infections are primarily acquired through direct contact with infected animals or contaminated environments, these viruses have not acquired the ability of sustained transmission among humans.

The majority of human cases of influenza A (H5N1) and A(H7N9) virus infection have been associated with direct or indirect contact with infected live or dead poultry. Controlling the disease in the animal source is critical to decrease risk to humans.