NHIF extends deadline for CEO job applications

Nicodemus Odongo is the current acting CEO

• Applicants should possess extensive leadership and managerial experience of at least 15 years with at least five years of which must be at leadership position.

by TRIZZA KIMANI News Reporter
22 July 2019 - 12:02
NHIF building.
Image: Duncan Ndotono

The NHIF board has extended the application deadline for the CEO post to Thursday.

The fund is currently undergoing reforms in readiness to play its role in the delivery of the government’s Big 4 agenda of providing Universal Health Care.

In Monday’s public notice, the board said the appointment to the new CEO position will be on contract for a term of three years renewable once for a similar term, subject to satisfactory performance.

"The successful applicant should have a Bachelor’s and, Masters degree in Insurance law, accounting, actuarial science, economics, banking, finance, or commerce or any other relevant business field from a university recognised in Kenya," the notice read.

All interested applicants must be cleared by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and should indicate the organization for which the declaration is being submitted.

Former CEO Geoffrey Mwangi and the acting finance director, Wilbert Kurgat, were both arrested for the loss of cash on November 28 last year and charged with conspiracy to defeat justice and disobedience of a lawful order.

The Board of Management sent the two on compulsory leave pending the consideration of the Public Officer’s case under the Public Service Commission Act, No. 10 of 2017.

The two were then replaced in the interim by Nicodemus Odongo and Bernard Njenga respectively.

