Murkomen bashes DPP Haji, Kinoti over dam scandal arrests

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has taken a swipe at DPP Noordin Haji and DCI George Kinoti following the arrest of senior government officials over the Arror and Kimwarer dam scandal.

"We are creating a narrative to show there is a fight against corruption, but behind the scenes, we are just exercising PR stunts to lie to Kenyans," he said.

The senator spoke at the DCI headquarters on Kiambu Road after going to see some of those arrested.

Treasury CS Henry Rotich, PS Kamau Thugge and KVDA acting CEO Francis Kimosop are some of the individuals who were arrested.

Murkomen said politics has taken centre stage in the dams investigations.

He alleged the statement made by Haji during his press briefing on Monday morning was written elsewhere and "handed over to him".

“If you see that statement, it is not of a lawyer; it is not of a DPP. It is a statement that perhaps was written elsewhere and given to the DPP,” Murkomen said.

He said that the DPP seems to be under pressure.

Murkomen said arrests are done swiftly, but charges are delayed.

Murkomen said the people of Elgeyo Marakwet are being denied a chance to have projects run in the county as some individuals chase "political interests".

He said the authorities have no basis to prosecute and insist on locking up individuals instead of presenting them in court the same day they are arrested.

A total of 28 individuals are to be charged.

They include: EAC PS Susan Koech, Kerio Valley Development Authority managing director Kipchumba Kimosop, Treasury chief economist Kennedy Nyachiro and Treasury director of resource mobilisation Jackson Kinyanjui.

Others to be arrested are: Inspector General of State Corporations Titus Muriithi, KVDA head of supply chain William Kipkemboi, Paul Serem (manager, engineering services), Francis Chepkonga , Samuel Kimutai , David Juma, Patrick Kiptoo, Elizabeth Kebenei and Esther Kiror of the tendering committee.

From the ad hoc technical and financial committee, the following are to be arrested: Moses Kipchumba, Nelson Korir, Isaac Kiiru, Patrick Kipsang, Frederick Towett, Jotham Rutto, Charity Muui, Geoffrey Wahungu and David Ongare.

Boniface Lengisho from Nema also faces arrest.