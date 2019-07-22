Kamba bigwigs snub Ruto fundraiser

Deputy President William Ruto has urged leaders to unite and ensure that the country’s development is neither delayed nor stalled.

“We must harmonise our politics so that we can form synergy and drive the transformation of Kenya together as the people of this great nation,” Ruto told a fundraiser at AIC Katisaa Church in Machakos County on Saturday.

The function was snubbed by all Ukambani political bigwigs including governors Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and Makueni's Kivutha Kibwana.

Only five MPs from the entire Ukambani and three MCAs from Machakos county attended.

The legislators were Victor Munyaka (Machakos Town), Fabian Kyule (Kangundo), Vincent Musyoka (Mwala), Rachael Kaki (Kitui South), and Mwingi South’s Charles Nguna.

Munyaka and Kaki were elected on Jubilee party tickets while Kyule used Muungano party ticket.

Musyoka was elected on Governor Mutua’s Maendeleo Chap Chap party ticket while Nguna is a Wiper Democratic Movement Kenya party member.

While it is not clear why all the governors, senators, and majority of the MPs and MCAs kept off the Ruto function, there are signs of divisions in Ukambani due to existing political affiliations.

The MCAs at the fundraiser were Machakos County Majority leader Mark Mwendo, Paul Museku (Mumbuni Ward) and Muthwani’s George King’ori.

Machakos County Speaker Florence Mwangangi also attended the funds drive in which Sh5.5 million was raised. Ruto contributed Sh1.5 million and Sh1 million from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Ruto told Kenyans not to worry about "those making noise, abusing and insulting other leaders" since they are headed nowhere.

“Don’t be worried about those people who are wasting their time with noise, abuse, insults, among other issues. There is nowhere they are going. Kenya cannot be transformed through propaganda, story or malice.”

He condemned critics of his generous contributions to churches. “We must support church matters. And those who lecture us on issues of church, we want to tell them that we have read the Bible and understood it as Christians, hence we don’t need their lectures.

“We who come to church, we come voluntarily, church contributions are voluntary. Nobody is forced to go to church to give his donations. All of us have come here for recognising and believing in God.”

Ruto said he will continue with church work until Jesus returns.

The DP said the government is implementing various development projects in Ukambani.

He mentioned roads, youth polytechnics, water, electricity, universities, as some of the projects the Jubilee government is executing in the region.

The legislators with the DP promised to stand with him.

Mutua has said he will run for the presidency in 2022.

He recently met former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in his Capitol Hill office in what the ODM leader said was about 2022 elections.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has also declared his interest for the top seat.

Mutua, Kibwana, and Ngilu have signed the South Eastern Kenya Economic Block (SEKEB) trade agreement, which some regional politicians say is political.

”Today is a historic day in the fight against poverty in Ukambani. The signing of this South Eastern Kenya Economic Bloc agreement provides us, the three governors a chance to jointly provide rapid, result based leadership for the great people of Ukambani,” Mutua said.