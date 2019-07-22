CCTV to be installed in Nairobi assembly committee rooms

CCTV cameras will be installed in all committee rooms in the Nairobi county assembly in order to beef security up in the premises.

The cameras will help monitor the legislators and what transpires during committee sittings.

The move comes a few weeks after county chief officer for finance Halkano Waqo said he will not attend any committee sittings because his life was in danger.

In a letter addressed to the assembly leadership, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, acting county secretary Leboo Morintat and his boss Charles Kerich on June 26, Waqo said his life was under threat from the MCAs.

“I am constrained to face any committee of the assembly due to open threats over my life. Until I get your assurance, please excuse me from appearing before any committee,” Waqo said.

The chief officer has not attended any committee sittings since June 26.

Chief sergeant-at-arms Gideon Ndunda said on Thursday that the security measures will assist in case of any disruption within the premises.

"We shall also have additional sergeants when a committee is sitting. At least three officers will be in each committee room," he said.

As a result of Waqo's letter, speaker Chege Mwaura ordered the powers and privilege committee to investigate the matter and come up with a report on what transpired.

Waqo had claimed that he was manhandled by Kariobangi North MCA Julius Njoka and his counterpart Francis Ngesa from Dandora IV during a past sitting of the education committee.

He said that the MCAs demanded to know whether bursaries would be handed out to needy students or not.

Waqo however, said he felt that the chairperson Millicent Mugadi did not protect him to the best of her capabilities.

But Mugadi said there was no fracas or harassment of the finance officer during the meeting and if it took place, it was probably after she had adjourned the sitting.

“I did not witness any harassment of the chief officer in the meeting. What didn't go well was the fact that some questions were not fully answered by Waqo,” she said.

Highrise MCA Kennedy Oyudi told the committee that the officer turned down MCAs' request for a press briefing to explain why there is a delay in bursary issuance.

“The chief officer was neither pushed nor roughed up but If I was personally given a chance, I would have also done the same because we the elected leaders were being fought in the wards because of the delay of bursaries,” he said.

County education executive Lucia Mulwa told the committee that she did not hide under a table as reported earlier.

“The meeting ended well after a heated discussion and was adjourned by the chairperson,” she said.

She, however, said that she never witnessed any fracas within the assembly premises on the day

The Powers and Privilege Committee last week proceeded to report writing after cross-examining 11 witnesses on the issue.

It is expected that the report will be tabled before the assembly this week.

(edited by O. Owino)