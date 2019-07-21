The weight of our nation: How roadside chapatis are slowly killing Kenyans

In 2010, humanity passed an important milestone. Obesity became a bigger public health problem than hunger. One hungry child is still one too many. Eradicating hunger remains a priority. But the rising rates of obesity and diabetes can no longer be ignored.

A recent review by the Ministry of Health in Kenya has acknowledged the dramatic increase in obesity, particularly among Kenyan women and children.

According to the review, latest data from all over the country showed alarming rates of outpatient cases with high blood pressure and diabetes, related to obesity.

The Ministry says diseases such as cancers, heart disease and type 2 diabetes represent up to 70 per cent of all hospital admissions and up to half of all inpatient deaths.

Our children have not been spared either. We now have a double burden of malnutrition – where high numbers of undernourished children co-exist with increasing numbers of overweight children.

My parents' generation grew up in times of food insecurity. Food was not nearly as plentiful or as readily available as it is now.

Convenience foods were largely unheard of. Almost everything they ate came from the farm, with the exception of staples such as flour, sugar, rice and cooking fat.As their fortunes changed, so did their bodies. Many moved to and settled in the cities. More money meant more choices. Protruding bellies and rounded cheeks were a symbol of prosperity. Apart from being taught that too much sugar would rot my teeth, there was never any other connection made between food and health – or disease for that matter.