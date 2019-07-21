Stop linking revenue stalemate to graft, senators tell National Assembly

A section of Senators wants the National Assembly to stop pegging the standoff for allocation of monies to counties on corruption and 'wastage'.

Speaking in Kuresoi North on Saturday during a fundraiser of more than 25 churches in Mungetho village, Senator Kithure Kindiki, said that the Senate was not ready to buy that narrative.

The Tharaka Nithi Senator said that the National Assembly should stop bringing up the issue of corruption as the vice is there even at the National Government level.

"It is true there's corruption in the counties. But let them not forget that corruption is also at the National level. All we are asking them is to release the funds and we will deal with corruption," he said.

His Nakuru counterpart Senator Susan Kihika said the move to starve the counties off revenue will starve the counties hence reduce the service delivery to the citizens.