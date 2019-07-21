Collymore's 'boys club' shipping Uhuru's 'gift' from Europe

• Former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth on Sunday revealed that the 'boyz club' has scoured the world for the bottle.
• Tuju discloses that Kenneth established a fully equipped ICU unit for his mother in his Loresho home.
The late Bob Collymore's 'boys club' has found a bottle of the rare whisky that was meant for President Uhuru Kenyatta.
He said that they were able to find the last bottle available globally of the exclusive whisky Uhuru missed from the late Collymore.
The revelation was made during a memorial service of Kenneth's mother at his home in Loresho on Sunday.
The Star has established that has been shipped by special courier from Amsterdam for the President.
A member of the club called it "an unbelievable stroke of luck to find it, but suffice to say, Bob Collymore may have helped from high up!"
During Collymore's memorial service, Uhuru said he was disappointed he did not get time to return to Collymore's house to collect a 'special gift'.
"I was supposed to have gone back to collect my gift reserved for a special friend from Bob and so Peter Kenneth, Oigara and crew, you will pay. That did not belong to you," Uhuru said.
It later emerged that Uhuru's gift was bottle number 138 of Johnie Walker Directors Blend.
According to Diageo's website, the whiskey edition was released in 2010 and given exclusively to Diageo directors.
The drink containing 46 per cent alcohol volume is packaged in 700 ml bottle that retails at Sh 460,000.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, it was revealed that Peter Kenneth had an ICU unit prepared in his house for his mother Rahab Wambui Muhuni to monitor how she fared.
This was disclosed by Jubilee secretary general Raphael Tuju who said that ICU at Kenneth's Loresho home was complete with dialysis machines and other accessories.
"Kenneth did to his mother what any responsible and loving son would do to his parent. This is exactly what I did to my father," Tuju said in a tribute during a memorial service at the former Gatanga MP's home.
Four nurses and a team of doctors attended to Rahab on a daily basis. The nurses lived with the family.
Tuju said that he also went through the same experience when his father got sick.
"My father was sick for over 26 years. I did exactly the same thing – hired nurses and doctors to care for him at home where I established a special ICU just for him, complete with machines needed," he said.
Kenneth said that his mother, who died on Thursday aged 84, suffered a stroke on July 23, 2003, at her Gatanga home.
"Mom was a staunch PCEA member and so when I got a call about her condition, they told me that we should meet at Kikuyu PCEA hospital. After some time, I took her to Nairobi Hospital before bringing her at home here," he said.
The former MP said his mother and her four nurses were driven to her Gatanga home during the weekends.
Nominated MP Maina Kamanda said Kenneth always had time for his mother despite his busy political office.
"I remember we went to see her at Nairobi Hospital and Aga Khan numerous times even when on the campaign trail," he said.
Other leaders who attended the function included Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, Gatanga MP Joseph Nduati, Mathioya's Peter Kihara, Kesses' Swarup Mishra and Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata.