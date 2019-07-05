Close

UHURU'S GIFT

This is the Sh460,000 gift Collymore wanted to give Uhuru

In Summary

• Collymore gave members of the Boys Club gift that had been reserved for Uhuru.

by LYNDSAY NYAWIRA
Entertainment
05 July 2019 - 18:46
Johnie walker blend
Image: COURTESY

The Johnie Walker Directors Blend is the whisky the late and former Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore was to give President Uhuru Kenyatta.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday said he was disappointed he did not get time to return to Collymore's house to collect a 'special gift'.

He spoke during Bob's service at All saints Cathedral,Nairobi.

Uhuru said Kenneth and the rest of the Boys Club will have to pay for the gift given by Collymore because it was not theirs.

Uhuru said, “I was supposed to have gone back to collect my gift reserved for a special friend from Bob and so Peter Kenneth, Oigara and crew, you will pay. That did not belong to you."

According to the manufacturers website, Diageo, the whiskey edition was released in 2010 and given exclusively to Diageo directors.

The special drink is bottled with six different labels, and no two are printed the same.

Uhuru's whisky bottle was number 138.

It is revealed, The Johnie walker director  blend is best served directly from the freezer and has notes of caramelised sugar and vanilla, fresh red berries with a touch of orchard fruit .

"When you sip it ,you will feel  a fruity, creamy palate  taste ,then as you swallow a creamy notes of caramel, manuka honey and a hint of very refined wood smoke ."

The finish taste is an allspice and nutmeg taste.

The drink is packaged in 700 ml bottle that  retails at sh.460,000.

With 46 per cent alcohol volume.

Former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth during the service , in his tribute revealed that Collymore went into his whiskey store and opened a very special reserved blended whiskey that he had saved many years for a 'very special guest'.

Since the special guest didn't turn up for the gift, Collymore insisted Kenneth and his friends from the Boys' Club become the special guests.

The Boys' Club consists of Collymore's friends - media personality Jeff Koinange, KCB Group CEO Joshua Oigara, Radio Africa Group CEO Patrick Quarcoo and Standard Chartered, Nigeria CEO Lamin Manjang.

