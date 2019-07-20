Woman admits burning child for stealing offering

A woman on Friday admitted in court she used hot polythene bags to burn her son’s head, stomach and other parts of the body.

Agnes Mutua pleaded guilty to charges before Kibera senior principal magistrate Esther Boke, saying she was angered after the child stole money she intended to give as church offering.

Mutua assaulted her son Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka on July 14 in Kibera Bombolulu in Nairobi.

Musyoka allegedly took the cash while Mutua prayed during church service and decided to used the money to buy mandazi.

She was arrested after a Good a Samaritan spotted the injured child as he came back from school and on interrogating him, the minor revealed what happened.

The neighbour took the child to a private clinic where he was treated before the accused was arrested and taken to Kilimani police station

Mutua told the court that the devil caused her to torture her child.

She said she was not aware of what she was doing when she committed the offense.

The magistrate directed that a probation report be filed in court before Mutua's sentencing on July 28.