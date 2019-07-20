Punguza Mizigo push faces hurdles

The Punguza Mizigo campaign can be a giant leap towards amending the Constitution but major hurdles remain in the way of Thirdway Alliance’s push.

Just a day after IEBC cleared the initiative as having passed the first test, it has emerged that the clamour for the change of the supreme law may be suffocated due to lack of a law guiding the referendum.

There are also concerns that some governors and anti-referendum forces may induce members of county assemblies to reject the bill, a single decision that would kill the law change dream.

Fears have also popped up that the IEBC, as currently constituted, has no legal capacity to conduct a referendum after four commissioners resigned.

Yesterday, former presidential candidate and Thirdway Alliance party leader Ekuro Aukot opened up for the first time about his fears, admitting that the next steps will not be a walk in the park.

"I am an optimistic man. If we just remove politics out of this and focus on issues I am certain that this bill will sail through," Aukot told the Star in an interview.

He described the county assemblies as the citadel of integrity test in his push to amend the Constitution.

"I don't rule out the role of corruption where governors opposed to our proposals would want to bribe MCAs to reject the Bill."

Aukot, who said he was happy with the achievements made so far, has no doubt that the Bill will sail through in at least half of the counties and trigger a referendum even if Parliament rejects it.

"The greatest threat is our Parliament, which is largely affected by myopia. If we had leaders of integrity, they would just approve the Bill and have the President sign it into law so that we can start saving money for this country," he said.

Constitutional lawyer Bob Mkangi says the re-organisation of the electoral agency and its guiding legal framework need to be addressed.

He said the Bill faces both political and legal hurdles.

IEBC, Mkangi told the Star, suffers from a deficiency of public confidence and trust. "To repair IEBC, we should not just top up the commissioners but do an overhaul of the commission."

Aukot's law change push passed one critical stage - the verification of at least one million signatures of registered voters, a requirement that thwarted a similar crusade by the Opposition three years ago.