Ministry gets polio and measles vaccines

Kenya has polio and measles vaccines to last four months after the Health Ministry on Friday received two consignments of the drugs.

The consignments were 2,254,000 doses of polio vaccines and 1,900,000 million doses of measles rubella vaccines.

The vaccines were procured through an international agreement between Kenya and Unicef.

More vaccines will be procured through a joint investment between the government and the Global Alliance for Vaccines Initiative (GAVI) later this month.

Polio is a crippling and infectious disease caused by a virus. The virus attacks the brain and spinal cord, causing paralysis.

The oral polio vaccine is given at birth and at six and 10 weeks. The babies then receive an injectable vaccine at 14 weeks.

The measles vaccine is administered at nine and 18 months.

Health CS Sicily Kariuki said while receiving the consignment that immunisation is one of the most cost-effective and preventive health services.

She said the impact of immunisation services in reducing child mortality and morbidity has been significant.

“Overall, the burden due to vaccine-preventable diseases has reduced by 70 per cent, from the year 2000. I am also delighted that Kenya has achieved its Maternal Neonatal Tetanus Elimination Goals. As a country, we are committed to the global goal of controlling, eliminating and eradicating all vaccine-preventable diseases.”

The ministry provides immunisation freely through a network of over 9,000 public, private, NGO and faith-based health facilities.

The ministry supports the procurement, warehousing and distribution of all childhood vaccines to health facilities through regional depots.

“We strive to increase access to this critical service through procurement and installation of specialised vaccine storage refrigerators.

This year, the ministry procured, distributed and installed 3,000 vaccine storage fridges at a cost of Sh1.8 billion, increasing the proportion of health facilities offering immunisation from 65 per cent to more than 90 per cent.

“I urge health workers to leverage on this investment to reach more children,” Kariuki said.

The government spends more than Sh7 billion every year on immunisation services, with at least Sh1.2 billion spent on vaccine procurement.

“We would, therefore, like to assure parents, guardians and the community that vaccines are available and urge them to continue taking children for immunisation at their nearest health facilities.”

Polio vaccination has been going on in Lamu, Tana River, Garissa, Wajir, Mandera, Marsabit, Kilifi, Turkana, Mombasa and Isiolo counties in the past week.

The campaign kicks off in Nairobi today.