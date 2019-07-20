Maasai Mara varsity to align investments with Big Four Agenda

The Maasai Mara University management has pledged to align its investment plans with the Big Four development pillars championed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Vice chancellor Mary Alingo said the university's 2019-24 strategic plan proposes projects in the areas of manufacturing, health and food security.

For instance, the university will set up a processing plant for indigenous food and medicinal products in line with the President's focus on manufacturing.

Other projects include research and training laboratories, sanctuary and campsite in the Maasai Mara National Reserve and a zoological museum.

Alingo spoke in Mombasa on Thursday when she closed a four-day corporate governance workshop for the university's senior management and senate.

The VC said the workshop was in tandem with the government's priority areas in education which calls for the strengthening of governance of higher education institutions.

"This workshop will enhance resource mobilisation, improve quality, access and relevance of academic programmes that greatly contribute to the national and global development agenda," she said

The don said that the knowledge acquired will also strengthen research and technology transfer at Maasai Mara University.

She was flanked by Bulitia Godrick, deputy vice chancellor in charge of academic and student's affairs, and his finance and administration counterpart Mohamed Abdile.

The university has taken advantage of its strategic location between Maasai Mara Game Reserve and Mau Forest complex to position itself as a centre of excellence in environmental resource management.

