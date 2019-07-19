Uhuru commissions Africa’s largest wind power project

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday commissioned the Lake Turkana Wind Power farm, Africa’s largest wind power project.

The project has an installed capacity of 310 megawatts of clean, reliable and low-cost electricity.

At the same time, the President commissioned the 428-kilometre high voltage power transmission line as well as the upgrading of Loyangalani to South Horr road.

The double circuit 1,200-megawatt capacity line constructed by the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO) evacuates the electricity generated at the plant to Suswa where it is injected into the national grid.

In the last eight months, the wind power project has saved Kenyans more than Shs 8 billion from reduced usage of the expensive diesel-generated thermal power.

Over the same period, the plant injected more than 1.2 billion kilowatt-hours (KWh) of electricity.

Uhuru, speaking at the event also attended by Deputy President William Ruto, said the commissioning of the project was a proud moment for Kenya.

“With this monumental feat, as Kenya scores another first in Africa, I challenge all Kenyans to remain, resilient builders who build best when called upon to build greatly,” the president said.