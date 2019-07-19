Close

CLEAN ENERGY

Uhuru commissions Africa’s largest wind power project

Project has an installed capacity of 310MW of clean, reliable and low cost electricity.

In Summary

• President also commissioned the 428-kilometre high voltage power transmission line as well as the upgrading of Loyangalani to South Horr road. 

• The double circuit 1,200-megawatt capacity line constructed by the KETRACO evacuates electricity generated at the plant to Suswa where it is injected into the national grid. 

by PSCU
News
19 July 2019 - 19:04
President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto, Energy Cs Charles Keter and Kenya Power CEO Eng Jared Othieno listen in as Fernandes Barasa, MD KETRACO explains details on the Loiyangalani - Suswa transmission line, during the launch of Lake Turkana wind power project in Marsabit County on July 19, 2019.
President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto, Energy Cs Charles Keter and Kenya Power CEO Eng Jared Othieno listen in as Fernandes Barasa, MD KETRACO explains details on the Loiyangalani - Suswa transmission line, during the launch of Lake Turkana wind power project in Marsabit County on July 19, 2019.
Image: DPPS

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday commissioned the Lake Turkana Wind Power farm, Africa’s largest wind power project.

The project has an installed capacity of 310 megawatts of clean, reliable and low-cost electricity. 

 At the same time, the President commissioned the 428-kilometre high voltage power transmission line as well as the upgrading of Loyangalani to South Horr road. 

 

The double circuit 1,200-megawatt capacity line constructed by the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO) evacuates the electricity generated at the plant to Suswa where it is injected into the national grid. 

In the last eight months, the wind power project has saved Kenyans more than Shs 8 billion from reduced usage of the expensive diesel-generated thermal power.

Over the same period, the plant injected more than 1.2 billion kilowatt-hours (KWh) of electricity.

Uhuru, speaking at the event also attended by Deputy President William Ruto, said the commissioning of the project was a proud moment for Kenya.

“With this monumental feat, as Kenya scores another first in Africa, I challenge all Kenyans to remain, resilient builders who build best when called upon to build greatly,” the president said.

Kenya is one of the countries leading globally in the development of renewable energy especially in the geothermal sector. 

The President, who made an extensive tour of the expansive plant, said the government has stepped up efforts to encourage development of wind farms and other renewable green sources of electricity, by both KenGen and the private sector.  

Kenya’s installed power capacity has increased from 1,768 MW in March 2013 to the current 2,712 MW, with the Lake Turkana Wind, Garissa Solar Power (54 MW) and Ngong Wind Plants (26 MW) joining the grid within the last year.

Uhuru said the  commissioning of the project is a testament of Kenya's commitment to pursue clean sources of energy.

It is also a major boost to the country's international commitments to lower greenhouse gas emissions.

He said globally, Kenya is celebrated as one of the leading countries in the world with an energy mix of over 85 per cent from renewable sources especially from geothermal, a technology in which the country has become a continental centre of excellence.

“The successful implementation of Lake Turkana Wind Power demonstrates Kenya's outstanding credentials as an investment destination in Africa and is a perfect example of the immense potential of the public private partnership model of implementing development projects,” Uhuru said.

The President said Kenya’s progress in renewable energy will ensure the country’s scenic beauty and unique ecosystems are preserved and protected for both present and future generations.

He said the successful completion and operation of the project is a testimony of the vital role played by collaboration between the public and private sectors in the development of the country. 

President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto and other leaders join in a dance during the launch of Lake Turkana wind power project in Loiyangalani Marsabit County on July 19, 2019.
President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto and other leaders join in a dance during the launch of Lake Turkana wind power project in Loiyangalani Marsabit County on July 19, 2019.
Image: DPPS

“I invite other investors, not only within the energy sector but across the full spectrum of the economy, to join hands with government in conceptualising and delivering transformative projects that secure measurable returns for our people as well as the investors,” the president said.

Ruto said the success of the project was a result of unity and commitment of all stakeholders who included host communities, various development partners and the private sector.

He thanked the President for personally taking charge in ensuring the project which consists of 365 turbines each with a capacity to generate 850 kilowatts of power was successfully executed.

Energy CS Charles Keter said the ministry is working to ensure that locals are connected to the national grid as soon as possible while the chairman of Lake Turkana Wind Power Mugo Kibati said the Vision 2030 flagship project is a showcase of Kenya's maturing profile as an investment destination of choice in Africa.

Other speakers included Marsabit Governor Mohamud Ali and his Samburu counterpart Moses Lenolkulal.

The two leaders commended the President for his commitment to improving the livelihoods of all Kenyans by undertaking transformative development projects throughout the country.

More:

Sh70 billion Lake Turkana wind power project almost complete

Construction of the largest wind power farm in Africa, aimed at producing 310MW of power, is almost complete.Technicians working on the 40,000-acre ...
Counties
2 years ago

[VIDEO] Lake Turkana Wind Power turbines arrive in Kenya

Marsabit county is set to have its first wind turbines after a British company under the Lake Turkana Wind Power (LTWP) consortium delivered the ...
News
3 years ago

Wind power project set to transform livelihoods in Turkana County

Lake Turkana Wind Power – transforming the energy landscape in Kenya By John SilenceKenya has for a ...
Sasa
3 years ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by PSCU
News
19 July 2019 - 19:04

Most Popular

  1. Could this Kenyan give the world HIV cure?
    1d ago Big Read

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  3. Tower is a menace, possible white elephant — local groups
    14h ago Big Read

  4. Beyoncé's 'love letter to Africa' released
    10h ago Africa

  5. Corridors of Power
    15h ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos