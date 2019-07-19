Six hurdles remain for 'Punguza Mizigo' referendum initiative

Thirdway Alliance now has to overcome six more hurdles before its 'Punguza Mizigo' initiative can result in a referendum.

Being one of the ways to amend the Constitution, the initiative has to go through County Assemblies and the two houses of Parliament before being passed on to Kenyans.

The Kenyan Constitution can either be amended through a popular initiative - such as 'Punguza Mzigo' or through a Parliamentary initiative, according to Article 257 of the Constitution.

The amendment of the Constitution by popular initiative is not a walk in the park with the process involving eleven steps to go through.

The Punguza Mizigo initiative has successfully gone through the first five steps, remaining with six.

On Thursday, Third way got its initiative through a critical phase of verification of at least one million support signatures by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

On Thursday, IEBC confirmed and verified that the Initiative had been signed by 1,222,541 registered voters as required by the requisite threshold in article 257(4) of the Constitution.

The Commission has to take the next step, which is forwarding the draft Bill to all 47 County Assemblies for consideration within three months of submission.

County Assembly Speakers will then submit decisions of each county to the Speakers of both the National Assembly and the Senate.

If a draft Bill has been approved by a majority (24) of the county assemblies, it shall be introduced in Parliament without delay.