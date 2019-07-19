Owners want Lake Basin Mall probe fast-tracked

The owners of Lake Basin Mall have urged the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to expedite investigations around its construction.

Speaking to the press, the Lake Basin Development Authority board said the probe is delaying opening of the mall.

LBDA chairman Cavince Odoyo Owidi said the board fears if the handing over is not done soon taxpayers will be forced to pay accrued interest.

“The mall was built with Sh4.2 billion. LBDA had paid the developer, Erdemann Property Limited, Sh3.6 billion and the balance is attracting interest,” Odoyo said.

He added that when the mall is opened, it will provide employment for hundreds of youths and boost the economy.

“Parliament had already allocated money to LBDA but the probe might hinder the process,” he said.

LBDA wants the probe fast-tracked for the people of Kisumu, the country and the board to enjoy the fruits of the project.

“Constant negative publicity is the single greatest reason why the occupation of the mall is slow,” Odoyo said.

They said the continuous summoning and recording of statements since 2013 by those involved in the construction has made it difficult for LBDA and government officials to take decisive action.

The mall was completed but is yet to be handed over to LBDA, the chairman said.

On July 9, Kisumu residents held demonstrations contesting the delayed opening of the mall.

Auditor General Edward Ouko gave it a clean bill of health a year ago.

Edited by R.Wamochie