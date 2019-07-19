Obado acquitted in guns possession case

A Kibera court on Thursday dropped a charge against Governor Okoth Obado for possession of illegal firearms charge .

The Migori boss was accused of possessing eight firearms without permits.

A DCI detective in the Special Crimes Unit told the court that after completing investigations Obado was found innocent.

Wilson Koech told the court the governor complied with investigations and, as ordered by the court last year, frequently visited the DCI offices.

The court heard investigations were done smoothly and the detective supported Obado's application to strike off the case.

"As we speak now, there is no evidence to prove these charges. I, therefore, don't have any objections to his application of striking off the case and closing the file," Koech said.

The Governor had requested the case be withdrawn as he believed there was no evidence supporting the claims.

In her ruling, chief magistrate Joyce Gandani approved the application and said the matter had no meaning since the investigations were over.

The magistrate ordered a cash bail of Sh100,000 and his gun be given back to Obado.

The governor thanked the court for the ruling.

Obado was arrested by EACC detectives in November last year after he accompanied Deputy President William Ruto to a meeting.

The detectives had also raided his office and three homes in an investigation involving questionable tenders.

They searched his homes in Nairobi, Migori, and Rapogi.

In his Migori residence, three guns were found under a mattress in his bedroom and five were recovered at his Lavington home.

(Edited by N. Mbugua)