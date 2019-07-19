Close

Justice Lessit refuses to recuse herself in Sharon Otieno's case

In Summary

• The judge also said that their application was made out of perception of conviction.

• The case will be heard on October 9.

by CAROLINE KUBWA
News
19 July 2019 - 11:18
Migori Governor Okoth Obado his co-accused Caspal Obiero (left) and Michael Oyamo at a Milimani court on May 7, 2019.
Migori Governor Okoth Obado his co-accused Caspal Obiero (left) and Michael Oyamo at a Milimani court on May 7, 2019.

High court judge justice Jessie Lessit has dismissed an application by two accused persons to recuse herself in Sharon Otieno's murder case.

The two, Michael Oyamo and Caspa Obiero, has asked the judge to get off the case on grounds of conflict of interest.

In a ruling made on Friday, Justice Lessit stated that there were no reasonable grounds that she will be biased in hearing the matter.

The judge also said that their application was made out of perception of conviction.

 

Lessit also added that no reasons for conflict of interest that have been tabled by the two accused person.

The case will now be heard on October 9, the judge ruled.

Oyamo, a personal assistant to Obado, and Obiero, a clerk in Migori county, had stated that they were apprehensive that Justice Lesiit who is currently handling the case will not give them a fair trial.

According to the two accused persons, the granting of bail to the first accused person Governor Okoth Obado and disallowing their application was biased.

More:

Now EACC freezes Obado allies assets

Just days after being released from prison over the murder of his girlfriend and University student Sharon Otieno, the EACC has pounced on the ...
News
8 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by CAROLINE KUBWA
News
19 July 2019 - 11:18

Most Popular

  1. Could this Kenyan give the world HIV cure?
    1d ago Big Read

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  3. Tower is a menace, possible white elephant — local groups
    7h ago Big Read

  4. Museveni orders issuance of birth certificates to cows
    1d ago Africa

  5. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos