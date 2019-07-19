Justice Lessit refuses to recuse herself in Sharon Otieno's case

High court judge justice Jessie Lessit has dismissed an application by two accused persons to recuse herself in Sharon Otieno's murder case.

The two, Michael Oyamo and Caspa Obiero, has asked the judge to get off the case on grounds of conflict of interest.

In a ruling made on Friday, Justice Lessit stated that there were no reasonable grounds that she will be biased in hearing the matter.

The judge also said that their application was made out of perception of conviction.

Lessit also added that no reasons for conflict of interest that have been tabled by the two accused person.

The case will now be heard on October 9, the judge ruled.

Oyamo, a personal assistant to Obado, and Obiero, a clerk in Migori county, had stated that they were apprehensive that Justice Lesiit who is currently handling the case will not give them a fair trial.

According to the two accused persons, the granting of bail to the first accused person Governor Okoth Obado and disallowing their application was biased.