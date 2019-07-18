What Arunga’s parole sentencing means for her

Former Kenyan TV presenter Esther Arunga was on Thursday sentenced to 10 months on parole for her role in the case involving her son's death.

Her three-year-old son died as a result of blunt force trauma to his abdomen in June 2014.

Arunga on Monday admitted to an Australian court of misleading police in order to help her husband escape punishment.

Australian judge Martin Burns read his verdict against Arunga, the once high-flying lawyer and journalist who founded a church and tried her hand at politics in 2010.

She was immediately released on parole after her sentencing.

But what does the ruling now mean for the former popular anchor?

Kenyan Lawyer Robert Mugo in a phone interview with the Star defined parole as a way of letting approved prisoners serve part of their sentence in the community.

"While on parole, the offenders are supervised in the community until the end of their sentence," he said.