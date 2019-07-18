West Pokot and Israel partner for development

Israel will partner with West Pokot county to offer support in improving agriculture, health, dairy, technology, and water services.

During a courtesy visit to Governor John Lonyangapuo, the Israeli Ambassador to Kenya committed to support the county improve the lives of residents.

Ambassador Noah Gendler said his government will help the county in water mapping since it was a major challenge.

"Residents should have access to clean water to help reduce cases of waterborne diseases,” he said.

Gendler advised the county government to carry out a market feasibility study before venturing into any project.

“There is no need to produce a lot of goods and yet you don’t have a place to sell,” he said.

Gendler called for youth empowerment by both national and county governments noting the future of any country lies with them.

Lonyangapuo said his government had agreed to work with Israel since it wants to collaborate with companies from the country.

“Currently we are working with various companies from Israel to help us set up a milk processing plant,” he said.

He said the partnership will build the residents' capacity to increase the entrepreneurial skills that will enable them to compete globally.

The governor who visited Israel in March added they will expand the partnership between the two countries in the development of the health sector.

The ambassador was dressed in traditional regalia and named a Pokot elder in a move to cement the partnership.

(Edited by N. Mbugua)