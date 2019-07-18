I respect Raila for his leadership, says Mutua

ODM chief Raila Odinga is a development conscious leader who has sacrificed a lot and means well for the country, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has said.

Speaking after meeting the former Prime Minister at his Capitol Hill offices on Wednesday, Mutua said he respects the ODM leader revealing that they have been long-time friends.

“I have a lot of respect for him and his wife Mama Ida. His late son Fidel was my friend and I keep in touch with his children. I admire him as a person and leader even though we have been of different political persuasions," the governor said.

"I believe this is what Kenya needs—unity in diversity—where leaders respect each other’s position, opinions and ideologies even when in different political formations.”

He said they discussed several issues including the handshake, former President Mwai Kibaki, corruption, 2022 elections and the state of the nation.

“We discussed various issues of national importance and agreed on several fundamentals that will transform Kenya,” he said.

Mutua said they discussed the philosophical and historical foundation behind the handshake and the need to build a cohesive nation where all Kenyans can realise their full potential.

“Raila confirmed that I was the first leader to call him and congratulate him for the handshake between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta," Mutua said, adding that his party is in support of the handshake.

"The bigger picture is political stability which is a prerequisite for economic growth, wealth and employment creation for our people,” the Maendeleo Chap Chap leader said.