I respect Raila for his leadership, says Mutua

• Machakos governor says Raila told him he admires his strength of purpose.
• He says they agreed winner-takes-all electoral system is responsible for nation's problems.
ODM chief Raila Odinga is a development conscious leader who has sacrificed a lot and means well for the country, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has said.
Speaking after meeting the former Prime Minister at his Capitol Hill offices on Wednesday, Mutua said he respects the ODM leader revealing that they have been long-time friends.
“I have a lot of respect for him and his wife Mama Ida. His late son Fidel was my friend and I keep in touch with his children. I admire him as a person and leader even though we have been of different political persuasions," the governor said.
"I believe this is what Kenya needs—unity in diversity—where leaders respect each other’s position, opinions and ideologies even when in different political formations.”
He said they discussed several issues including the handshake, former President Mwai Kibaki, corruption, 2022 elections and the state of the nation.
“We discussed various issues of national importance and agreed on several fundamentals that will transform Kenya,” he said.
Mutua said they discussed the philosophical and historical foundation behind the handshake and the need to build a cohesive nation where all Kenyans can realise their full potential.
“Raila confirmed that I was the first leader to call him and congratulate him for the handshake between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta," Mutua said, adding that his party is in support of the handshake.
"The bigger picture is political stability which is a prerequisite for economic growth, wealth and employment creation for our people,” the Maendeleo Chap Chap leader said.
On the retired President Kibaki, Mutua said they reminisced the days they worked together when Raila was Roads Minister and later Prime Minister. Mutua was the government spokesperson then.
He said they both admire Kibaki who transformed the country’s economy terming him a gentleman.
Mutua said Raila told him he admires his strength of purpose, firm stand on issues.
“When I decide to support a position, I do not waver. He was happy that during the days of the grand coalition, I stood with Kibaki 100 per cent and later with Uhuru Kenyatta, and now with the two leaders.”
He said it is important for a leader to be principled so you know where they stand and not worry that whatever you agree on will change overnight.
“I am a man of my word.”
Mutua said they have both been outspoken about grand theft of public resources and the culture of impunity in our country.
The two agreed that they have to fight corruption and corrupt people who are "rendering our mothers and children poor."
“Corruption kills and destroys and has to be eliminated from our society. I was the first leader to call for a lifestyle audit of all public servants and he[Raila] and President Uhuru Kenyatta did the same. We found we share the same ideas on how to fight graft and ensure stolen funds are recovered and criminals jailed,” the governor added.
Up to the task
He sought advice from the former PM and shared his serious plans to run for president in 2022, he said.
Mutua said they discussed several scenarios and agreed that political generational change is critical in any society.
He told Raila that he is capable of running the country’s affairs.
“Kenya needs a president who is trustworthy, predictable and one who has a vision and the strength to turn the country around and propel it to the ever-elusive Canaan. We agreed to consult occasionally on this matter even as he advised on strategies to popularise my bid countrywide," he said.
"We agreed that the winner-take-all electoral system is responsible for many problems in our country and must be changed."
He added, "I have and still advocate for an expanded Executive with a directly elected presidency, a Prime Minister and deputy Prime Ministers. I also believe we need a scenario where those who lose in an election still continue serving in government, as senators, MPs, MCAs and others. For democracy to thrive, we will always need strong opposition.”
He said elections have to be transformed to be about ideological and policy contests and not tribal affiliations, noting that the future of the country will depend on how we manage our politics.
“We have agreed that it is important to create an enabling environment for economic growth. Kenya is way behind where it is supposed to be.”
He said they agreed on the "importance of reclaiming our glory and placing Kenya at her rightful place in the League of Nations".
“Nothing stops Kenya from being at the same level economically with South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand and other East Asian tiger economies except greed and selfishness by her leaders. We have, therefore, agreed to support President Uhuru’s development agenda even as we set a firm foundation for an amazing transformation soon.”
Mutua said he will work with clean and transformative leaders, not divisive ones.
Edited by R.Wamochie