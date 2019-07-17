No importation of Mexican maize this year- CS Kiunjuri

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri has said the government will not import maize from Mexico this year.

Kinjuri said the government will instead look to Ethiopia and Comesa countries for maize to help cushion Kenyans against high prices of unga which are currently between Sh120-Sh124.

"Even if we were to import maize from Mexico, it would take 47-60 days and another 136 days to offload the maize from the ship at the Port of Mombasa," he said.

The CS spoke on Wednesday as he appeared before the National Assembly's Agriculture committee.

The CS said there is maize coming from Tanzania and Uganda but the inflows are not enough, hence the need to source for maize from Comesa region.

He further said the government has a mechanism to cushion farmers.

Adan Haji, the Chair of the Agriculture Committee accused Kiunjuri of causing panic in the country on maize imports while there is no shortage of maize in the country.