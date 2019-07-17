Close

COSTLY ABUSE

Man who insulted girlfriend as 'slaying dog' over a bet released on Sh50,000 bond

His girlriend had refused to give him her phone to place a bet.

In Summary

• Kimani is accused that on July 8 in Riruta in Kawangware within Nairobi County, he insulted Christine Njoki embarrassing her in front of his friends.

 
• The accused person then took her phone, tried to escape before the people around arrested and escorted him to the police station where he was charged.

by CLAUSE MASIKA
News
17 July 2019 - 18:54
A man charged with abusing his girlfriend as a 'slaying dog roaming in the Nairobi CBD' was on Wednesday released on a bond of Sh50,000.
A man charged with abusing his girlfriend as a 'slaying dog roaming in the Nairobi CBD' was on Wednesday released on a bond of Sh50,000.
Image: THE STAR

A man charged with abusing his girlfriend as a 'slaying dog roaming in the Nairobi CBD' was on Wednesday released on a bond of Sh50,000 and a cash bail of Sh10,000.

The man insulted her girlfriend after she refused to lend him a mobile phone to place a bet.

Antony Kimani was released by Kibera Senior resident Magistrate Esther Boke after he pleaded not guilty to the offence.

Kimani is accused that on July 8 in Riruta in Kawangware within Nairobi County, he insulted Christine Njoki embarrassing her in front of his friends.

 

The accused person then took her phone, tried to escape before the people around arrested and escorted him to the police station where he was charged.

Kimani told the court that he was drunk and just wanted the complainant to give him a phone so that he places a bet.

He said Njoki has been 'playing hide and seek' with him daily by promising to give him the phone but she never did so.

Kimani said his mother was waiting at home for him to get some money but the complainant had 'prevented' this.

He requested for lenient bond terms.

The Magistrate released him on a bond of Sh 50,000 and a cash bail of Sh 10,000

She directed the matter to be mentioned on August 29 and be heard on October 3.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by CLAUSE MASIKA
News
17 July 2019 - 18:54

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    13h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Rise of K-Sharks team whose penalty theatrics went viral
    12h ago Big Read

  3. Decades later Shona speak Kikuyu but still lack IDs
    2d ago Big Read

  4. I'd take the bus as my father flew — Abdulswamad
    1d ago Big Read

  5. Corridors of Power
    1d ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos