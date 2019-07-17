Man who insulted girlfriend as 'slaying dog' over a bet released on Sh50,000 bond

A man charged with abusing his girlfriend as a 'slaying dog roaming in the Nairobi CBD' was on Wednesday released on a bond of Sh50,000 and a cash bail of Sh10,000.

The man insulted her girlfriend after she refused to lend him a mobile phone to place a bet.

Antony Kimani was released by Kibera Senior resident Magistrate Esther Boke after he pleaded not guilty to the offence.

Kimani is accused that on July 8 in Riruta in Kawangware within Nairobi County, he insulted Christine Njoki embarrassing her in front of his friends.

The accused person then took her phone, tried to escape before the people around arrested and escorted him to the police station where he was charged.

Kimani told the court that he was drunk and just wanted the complainant to give him a phone so that he places a bet.

He said Njoki has been 'playing hide and seek' with him daily by promising to give him the phone but she never did so.

Kimani said his mother was waiting at home for him to get some money but the complainant had 'prevented' this.

He requested for lenient bond terms.

The Magistrate released him on a bond of Sh 50,000 and a cash bail of Sh 10,000

She directed the matter to be mentioned on August 29 and be heard on October 3.