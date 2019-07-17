Drama as staff, clients chased away from Migori Hotel over rent arrears

Migori Town residents on Tuesday were treated to drama at the iconic Gilly Hotel as the owner and tenants tussled over Sh1.2 million rent arrears.

The landmark hotel at the centre of Migori town was popular in the 1990s as it was the only storey hotel in the county.

Over 50 clients, some of whom were in the room, were evicted from the facility mid-morning by the owner Gilbert Omoga.

Omoga demanded three months rent arrears from two tenants Polvin Wandigi and Roseline Achieng Awindi.

He arrived with hired youths to chase away staff and clients from the facilities before locking the hotel.

He said he had obtained an order from the Business Premises Rent Tribunal dated June 17, 2019, which gave the tenants until July 15 to pay the Sh400,000 a month arrears.