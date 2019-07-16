Teachers excluded from new curriculum task force, says Sossion

Kenya National Union of Teachers leadership yesterday faulted the composition of a task force set to iron out contentious issues in the new curriculum.

Union secretary general Wilson Sossion criticised Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha for locking out teachers in the reforms task force.

The taskforce inaugurated in July 1 has 26 members and seeks to drive the transition from 8-4-4 to 2-6-3-3 education system.

Sossion said ministry officials were peddling misleading reports that teachers are right at the centre, and are participating in the development of CBC.

"Teachers being the principal implementers of the curriculum have effectively been locked out of the education reform process," Sossion said yesterday.

The task force is led by Fatuma Chege who is Kenyatta University's deputy vice-chancellor in charge of administration.

However, Magoha dismissed the claims saying the task force had involved heads of primary and secondary schools.

Teachers are represented in the team by secondary school heads association chair Indimuli Kahi and his primary schools' counterpart Nicholas Gathemia.

Sossion said the reception of the curriculum among teachers was mostly negative but warned that teachers will not take the blame should the curriculum implementation fail.