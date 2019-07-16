Police informer 'fires' lawyer in court as Ombeta skips again

A new twist has hit the Willie Kimani murder case with a police informer 'firing' his lawyer in court.

Peter Ngugi who recorded the confession told the court that he needs a new lawyer because he has no faith in his current one.

Lawyer Nelius Kinyori told the court that Ngugi wants things that are not in law and that's why they differed.

Kinyori was a pro-bono lawyer paid for by the state but Ngugi now says he wants a male lawyer.

This came as Justice Jessie Lessit adjourned the case to October after lawyer cliff Ombeta failed to appear yet again.

The judge was informed by lawyer Sam Nyaberi that Ombeta had been given another three-day bed rest.

The prosecution did not oppose the application for adjournment saying that the medical report Dr Oscar Onyango, an Ophthalmologist, looked genuine.