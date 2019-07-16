Police informer 'fires' lawyer in court as Ombeta skips again

• Judge Jessie Lessit has allowed the application by Ombeta and ruled that due to his ailment, she has taken out the matter for hearing and they will take new dates in October.
• The case was scheduled to be heard from last week and this week but due to Ombeta's illness, the case didn't proceed.
A new twist has hit the Willie Kimani murder case with a police informer 'firing' his lawyer in court.
Peter Ngugi who recorded the confession told the court that he needs a new lawyer because he has no faith in his current one.
Lawyer Nelius Kinyori told the court that Ngugi wants things that are not in law and that's why they differed.
Kinyori was a pro-bono lawyer paid for by the state but Ngugi now says he wants a male lawyer.
This came as Justice Jessie Lessit adjourned the case to October after lawyer cliff Ombeta failed to appear yet again.
The judge was informed by lawyer Sam Nyaberi that Ombeta had been given another three-day bed rest.
The prosecution did not oppose the application for adjournment saying that the medical report Dr Oscar Onyango, an Ophthalmologist, looked genuine.
The court is expected to hear the confession of police informer Peter Ngugi which details how the killings were carried out.
Justice Lessit has allowed Ngugi's application for a new lawyer and said she has noted that he wants a male lawyer.
However, the judge said he can't choose a pro-bono lawyer the state will allocate one to him as soon as possible.
This changes the dynamics of the case as the new lawyer needs to get familiarize himself with the case considering that 38 witnesses have already testified.
However, victims lawyer Fred Ojiambo says in law Ngugi cannot purport to choose a pro-bono lawyer.
"He should accept any lawyer given to him by the state not choose between male and female," Ojiambo told the court.
According to Ojiambo, the request by Ngugi might be a plot by the accused to scuttle the case.
Ojiambo told the court that the victims are going through a lot of trauma by the delay of the matter.
In the case, four APs: Fredrick Leliman, Stephen Cheburet, Sylvia Wanjiku, Leonard Mwangi and police informer Peter Ngugi, have denied murdering human rights lawyer Willie Kimani, his client Josephat Mwenda and taxi driver Joseph Muiruri.