Sweatpants clad Ombeta refuses to disclose illness to judge

• On Thursday Justice Jessie Lesiit directed the prosecution to inquire what ails Ombeta who has caused the delay of the hearing of the murder case of Willie Kimani and two others.
Drama ensued at the Milimani Law Courts when criminal lawyer Cliff Ombeta refused to disclose his medical condition to the judge.
Ombeta who was dressed casually in sweatpants in a move to show that he could not represent his client insisted that he is sick.
He said DCI can confirm with his doctors but maintained he will not disclose to them what he is ailing from.
On Thursday, Justice Jessie Lesiit directed the prosecution to probe what ails Ombeta who has caused the delay of the hearing of the murder case of Willie Kimani and two others.
"What I am ailing from for how long and what it is is not important... let my ailment be about me because I am the one who is in pain... please leave me alone to ail...," the lawyer sobbed.
He went on "I am the one in pain... are you happy that am in such a situation?"
Ombeta said he still won't be available on Monday next week because that when his results will be out and his doctors will advise him on the way forward
Justice Lessit ruled that Ombeta is not on trial and they should respect his privacy adding that the case would be mentioned on Tuesday.
In a report tabled before the court, the lawyer was said to have fallen ill on Sunday night, went to Nairobi Hospital where he was given painkillers and eye medication.
The doctor had recommended a rest of four days.
But Justice Lesiit said the court and other parties were left in the dark not knowing his condition and when he will be ready to proceed with the case.
The Judge said, alternatively, Ombeta can present himself in court on Friday to explain his condition..