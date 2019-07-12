Sweatpants clad Ombeta refuses to disclose illness to judge

Drama ensued at the Milimani Law Courts when criminal lawyer Cliff Ombeta refused to disclose his medical condition to the judge.

Ombeta who was dressed casually in sweatpants in a move to show that he could not represent his client insisted that he is sick.

He said DCI can confirm with his doctors but maintained he will not disclose to them what he is ailing from.

On Thursday, Justice Jessie Lesiit directed the prosecution to probe what ails Ombeta who has caused the delay of the hearing of the murder case of Willie Kimani and two others.

"What I am ailing from for how long and what it is is not important... let my ailment be about me because I am the one who is in pain... please leave me alone to ail...," the lawyer sobbed.

He went on "I am the one in pain... are you happy that am in such a situation?"