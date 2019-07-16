Outgoing UK envoy 'hopes handshake lives beyond 2022'

The outgoing British High Commissioner to Kenya Nic Hailey has hailed “the remarkable political progress” that has taken place since the handshake.

He was speaking on Tuesday during a courtesy call to ODM chief Raila Odinga to bid him farewell.

He expressed hope that the reality and spirit of the truce between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Odinga live with the country into 2022 and beyond.

“It[handshake] has stabilised the country and given Kenya a name globally as a place where leaders can look beyond personal ambitions and interests,” Hailey said.

Raila lauded his remarks, saying he will work with the President to help the country hold discussions on important national issues in a stable political atmosphere.

The High Commissioner has, however, shown disappointment over the trend of leaders and public servants remaining in office even after being charged with crimes.

He said the implicated individuals should be forced to vacate.

“It makes the work of the prosecutors extremely difficult when the accused remains in office to interfere with evidence and witnesses. We find it extremely difficult to transact business with such officers. This is something the country needs to address,” Hailey added.