Kinyanjui moves embattled CEC facing impeachment

• Kariuki was rejected by the assembly’s Appointment Committee last year.
• Deputy Governor Erick Korir to head Roads and Infrastructure in acting capacity.
Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui has transferred his embattled Roads and Infrastructure CEC whose impeachment will be debated on Tuesday.
The motion was adjourned on Thursday after a disagreement on the voting method.
A letter seen by the Star dated July 15 signed by county communication director Beatrice Obwocha states that “to further improve service delivery, Governor Lee Kinyanjui has moved CEC Eng Lucy Kariuki to the Department of Gender, Culture, Sports and Social Services.”
Kinyanjui appointed Deputy Governor Erick Korir to head the department of Roads and Infrastructure in an acting capacity with immediate effect.
Kariuki was rejected by the assembly’s Appointment Committee last year. The committee claimed she was unfit for the position.
However, after lobbying by some MCAs, she was endorsed. According to the motion, Kariuki is incompetent since she failed to coordinate the Boresha Barabara programme.
Boresha Barabara is one of the flagship projects of Kinyanjui that aims at improving dilapidated infrastructure in 55 wards.
“She has failed to offer leadership through bad working relationship with officers in the department,” the report reads.
Some of the MCAs said that they were facing hostile residents in their wards due to unfulfilled promises.
“I am seen as an untrustworthy leader because the elders and the residents in my ward are questioning my suitability to be their leader as many projects have stalled,” Kiptororo MCA Richard Kibet said.
The former Roads executive was also accused of failing to honour committee invitations and interfering with procurement processes.
Kariuki, a former Kenya Pipeline engineer, was also accused of disrespecting the MCAs.
However, Kariuki, who appeared before the committee on Wednesday accompanied by her lawyer Collins Akenga, denied all accusations leveled against her.
The sharp division at the Assembly on Thursday saw Speaker Joel Kairu forced to invoke standing order 110 (1) to adjourn until this week.
The standing order reads: “In the event of grave disorder arising in the assembly, the Speaker may adjourn the Assembly forthwith or suspend any sitting for a period to be determined by him or her.”
Trouble started when the Speaker, who incidentally survived an impeachment motion last year, ruled that the members vote via secret ballot.
However, this ruling did not go down well with a section of the MCAs who were keen to send Kariuki home.
The ruling ignited a shouting match in the house, throwing the motion by an ad-hoc committee chaired by Kaptembwo ward rep Peter Kajwang into total confusion.