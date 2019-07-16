Kinyanjui moves embattled CEC facing impeachment

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui has transferred his embattled Roads and Infrastructure CEC whose impeachment will be debated on Tuesday.

The motion was adjourned on Thursday after a disagreement on the voting method.

A letter seen by the Star dated July 15 signed by county communication director Beatrice Obwocha states that “to further improve service delivery, Governor Lee Kinyanjui has moved CEC Eng Lucy Kariuki to the Department of Gender, Culture, Sports and Social Services.”

Kinyanjui appointed Deputy Governor Erick Korir to head the department of Roads and Infrastructure in an acting capacity with immediate effect.

Kariuki was rejected by the assembly’s Appointment Committee last year. The committee claimed she was unfit for the position.

However, after lobbying by some MCAs, she was endorsed. According to the motion, Kariuki is incompetent since she failed to coordinate the Boresha Barabara programme.

Boresha Barabara is one of the flagship projects of Kinyanjui that aims at improving dilapidated infrastructure in 55 wards.

“She has failed to offer leadership through bad working relationship with officers in the department,” the report reads.

Some of the MCAs said that they were facing hostile residents in their wards due to unfulfilled promises.