We haven't made any recommendations to Uhuru, Raila - Handshake team

The Standard published a story on how the team shared report with Uhuru, Raila.

In Summary

• Among the recommendations were a single seven-year term president, a powerful PM and introduction of 14 regional governments.

• The team chaired by Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji said the reports are fake as they are still collecting views from Kenyans.

by JULIUS OTIENO Political Reporter
15 July 2019 - 15:28
The BBI team addresses the press at the Intercontinental Hotel in Nairobi on July 15, 2019.
Image: JULIUS OTIENO

The Building Bridges Initiative has refuted reports it has submitted a preliminary report to President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

This comes after The Standard on Monday published a story on its front page detailing how the handshake team reportedly shared a preliminary report to the two leaders.

Among the recommendations in the story were a single seven-year term president, a powerful prime minister and introduction of 14 regional governments as some of the constitutional amendments proposed by the team.

The team chaired by Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji said the reports are fake as they are still collecting views from Kenyans.

"Arising from the foregoing, it is clear that the BBI has not come up with any recommendations and neither has it authored any preliminary report, " Haji said at a press conference at the Intercontinental hotel in Nairobi.

"It is unfortunate that a mainstream and respected media house such as the Standard Media Group has resorted to publishing and giving prominence to a fake document."

Yusuf explained that the team has so far visited 39 counties and that the remaining ones will be covered before the end of the month.

On Tuesday, the team will be in Kwale and Lamu before moving to Trans Nzoia, Bungoma, Taita Taveta, West Pokot, Bungoma and finally Nairobi.

